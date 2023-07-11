SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hancock County was one of eight Illinois counties included in a disaster proclamation issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker followed a series of severe storms and tornadoes.
The proclamation follows a series of storms that moved through the region between June 29 and July 4. This system included straight-line winds over 100 miles per hour across five counties and five confirmed tornadoes.
“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damages due to last week’s torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said in a statement released Tuesday. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank (the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security) for their ongoing coordination.”
The disaster proclamation covers Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington counties and follows extensive work already done by IMEA-OHS, working with local governments to assess the impacts of the storms.
“County Emergency Management Agencies are assessing the damages with our Recovery Division on the ground in each of the affected communities continuing to evaluate the situation,” Alicia Tate-Nadeau, IEMA-OHS director, said.
IEMA-OHS reported that local resources and capabilities in the communities hit by these storms have been exhausted, and State resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe storms.
The tornados and straight-line winds resulted in large debris fields, affecting homeowners, businesses, utilities, and local governments. The storms also caused disruptions to transportation due to flash flooding and debris on the roadways.
Additionally, the high heat and humidity necessitated the opening of shelters and other public places to protect Illinoisans from heat-related injuries.
The Disaster Proclamation goes into effect immediately.
