SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hancock County was one of eight Illinois counties included in a disaster proclamation issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker followed a series of severe storms and tornadoes.

The proclamation follows a series of storms that moved through the region between June 29 and July 4. This system included straight-line winds over 100 miles per hour across five counties and five confirmed tornadoes.

