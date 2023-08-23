SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new round of household hazardous waste collections, including Oct. 7 at the Adams County Highway Department.
The HHW days are open to all Illinois residents needing to dispose of items such as pesticides, outdate medication, gasoline and other fuels, and paint thinners, among others.
"Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes," said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible.”
Collection hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pre-registration is required for all Fall 2023 collection events. For a complete list of collection dates and locations, as well as full lists of accepted and restricted items, visit epa.illinois.gov and click on the Household Hazardous Waste Collection section.
