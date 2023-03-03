SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Area firefighters are receiving help from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office as $1.5 million in Small Equipment Grants were announced on Friday.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) manages the grant program intended to help fund up to $26,000 for each recipient for the purchase of firefighting and ambulance equipment.
"The OSFM continues to remain committed to our mission of helping departments and districts purchase essential firefighting or EMS equipment that will help not only their members to stay safe, but continue to provide lifesaving services to their communities," Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson said. "Budgets remain tight, and the cost of firefighting equipment continues to rise, that is why programs such as our Small Equipment Grant are a great resource, especially for our smaller and rural volunteer fire departments across the state."
Area agencies that benefited from this year's grants include: Brown County Fire Protection District, receiving $25,740; LaHarpe Fire Protection District, awarded $23,703.40; Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District, getting $23,672; West Point Fire Protection District, receiving $25,000; Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District, awarded $18,859; and Barry Fire Protection District, getting $26,000.
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
The Small Equipment Grant program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 296 applications, requesting around $4.5 million in funding for this grant period.
