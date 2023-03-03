SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Area firefighters are receiving help from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office as $1.5 million in Small Equipment Grants were announced on Friday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) manages the grant program intended to help fund up to $26,000 for each recipient for the purchase of firefighting and ambulance equipment.

