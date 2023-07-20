SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Revenue issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000 for Adams County.

State law requires property in Illinois to be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing and equalization procedures, but with farmland and farm buildings assessed according to standards based on productivity.

