SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Revenue issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000 for Adams County.
State law requires property in Illinois to be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing and equalization procedures, but with farmland and farm buildings assessed according to standards based on productivity.
The 1.0000 multiplier for Adams County is the same as last year's equalization factor.
If a three-year average level of assessment, based on the final price of properties sold, is one-third of market value, the equalization factor will be one. If the average level of assessment is greater than one-third of market value, the equalization factor will be less than one. And if the average level of assessment is less than one-third of market value, the equalization factor will be greater than one.
Assessments in Adams County are at 33.37 % of market value, based on sales of properties in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The equalization factor currently being assigned is for 2023 taxes, payable in 2024.
The tentative factor is subject to change if the County Board of Review takes actions which significantly affect the county assessments or if local officials or others can present data showing that the Department of Revenue’s estimates of the average level of assessments in the county should be adjusted.
