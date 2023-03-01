QUINCY — The City of Quincy will close State Street beginning on Thursday morning to allow for replacement of lead water service lines.
The City's Water Department will close State Street between 21st and 22nd beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Friday.
