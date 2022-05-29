CARTHAGE, Ill. — The 43rd Strawberry Strut will kick off the summer on Saturday at Carthage Lake.
The classic five-mile run around Carthage Lake will be joined by a 5K walk, a 5K run, and a one-mile fun run/walk. Preregistration is available using the "Find A Race" button at runsignup.com.
Those who have preregistered can pick up race packets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hancock County Courthouse in Carthage or after 7 a.m. the morning of the race. Registration for the five-mile and 5K events is $25 in advance or $30 on the say of the race, while the one-mile fun-run/walk is $10 in advance and $15 on Saturday.
“We believe the addition of 5K events will allow more people to participate,” Steve Evans said. Evans is the chairman of the Strawberry Strut steering committee. “Everyone wanted to keep the traditional five-mile run. However our committee felt the 5K distance would be more comfortable for some runners and walkers, and would encourage more people to take part.”
Proceeds from the race this year have been pledged to benefit Hancock County Fights Cancer, whose summer event will be held on the Hancock County Courthouse lawn immediately after the Strut on June 4. Other events are planned on the square for that day, coordinated by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.