QUINCY — Final pavement work following water and sewer installations will require the closure of two Quincy streets this week.
Jersey Street between South Eighth and Ninth streets and South Ninth from Jersey to York will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to replace the pavement after water and sewer connections were installed.
