PERRY, Mo — Jordan Branstetter and his wife, Megan, took over Hickman’s IGA in Perry Tuesday. Saturday they were closed because of damage from the powerful storm that rolled through the town Friday night.
“We have lost almost all of our perishables,” Jordan Branstetter said, filling a dumpster with food that once filled the freezers but is now unsafe to eat. He has been at the store working since midnight Friday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Maples said the NWS’s St. Louis office has not had any visual confirmation of a tornado in the area, but they’re not ready to discount that possibility.
“There were multiple cells and storms in that area, and they became more organized as they got closer to the river,” Maples said. “We saw measurements of 60-70 mph winds, and from photos in the area, we’re guessing there may have been gusts over 80.”
Maples said they are looking over data collected overnight to see if there might have been something more organized. While there was no tornado spotted visually, he said there were signs of circulation on an early review of the information.
“We’re planning to take a closer look at all of it,” he said.
The back of the of the grocery store building also showed signs of damage, along with a broken IGA sign.
Although the situation could seem hopeless, Branstetter is finding hope through the people of the Perry community.
He said Steve Hickman, the previous owner of IGA, along with Hickman’s son, Kevin, has been there helping since his own midnight arrival, and that help has been rolling in ever since. A few people showed up at 1 a.m. to help mop floors.
“Reel Ice Company showed up with a truck to help save some of the perishables. I’m not sure if someone called them or if they just showed up,” Branstetter said. “People have brought money and offered to help.”
Hickman’s IGA is one of only two IGA’s in Missouri, and thanks to the hard work of Branstetter, his wife and all those who have come to help, Branstetter believes that the store will reopen Sunday.
Nathan Martin was in the backyard cleaning one of four trees he lost in the storm Friday night. Part of his roof is gone along with a shattered window.
His mom, Racheal Edwards of Monroe City, was there helping with clean up. She said the home does not have indoor damage other than broken glass.
“My granddaughter’s bedroom window was completely shattered right beside her bed,” she said. “Thankfully she was not in it.”
Edwards believes the window was broken by the trampoline that sat near it.
“Now the trampoline is completely missing,” she said. “We don’t know where it went. So if anyone sees a trampoline somewhere out there it’s probably hers.”
Just down the street, Richard Bowling from D&D Tree Trimming was cleaning up at another home at 909 East Main where large uprooted trees block the driveway.
“It’s bad,” said Bowlin. “I’ve been doing this for 38 years and never seen anything like this in Perry before.”
Owner of the home, William Heim, said when the storm blew through around 10:30pm it sounded like a locomotive.
“I stopped and looked outside and couldn’t even see the driveway,” he said. “We lost some trees that were 100 years old.”
Martin said, although there is much work to be done, he is ready to get his property cleaned up and glad no one was hurt.
“It’s just stuff and that can be replaced,” he said.
Staff writer Mike Sorensen contributed to this report