QUINCY — After a week of scorching days, the weather for Saturday morning's 22nd Bridge the Gap to Health Race was all the organizers could have asked for.
Quincy Medical Group's Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker said the weather appeared to have helped with the turn out for the event.
"We had quite a few people come out early this morning to register," she said. "It's been absolutely amazing, and I've had nothing but great feedback so far."
Parker spoke by phone while she was still on the race course herself.
"There's just been big smiles on the faces out here today," she said.
For the second year, the Bridge the Gap Race was without the signature bridge crossings over the Mississippi River. Construction on Quincy's Memorial Bridge has traffic moving both directions on Bayview Bridge, eliminating both options.
Another change for 2022, the beneficiary of the fundraising event was changed from the Quincy Catholic Charities's MedAssist program to the YWCA's Supportive Housing Program. YWCA executive director Maria Rench said the need for help with homelessness is increasing.
"All the proceeds turn back around and go right back into the community," Rench said. "Homelessness is a big problem, and it's only growing. With the help from this event, we'll be able to help even more people."
Rench said the funds raised from the race will not only help with the direct housing needs for the homeless.
"When you're homeless, if you have a disability, for instance, you can't get the medical care you may need, even prescriptions," she said. "So we help with housing, but also with medication, transportation to appointments, whatever we can do to help them get themselves back up."
Gary Hackmann crossed the finished line first in the half marathon race Saturday morning. He said he's run most of the Bridge the Gap races over the years.
"They always have great charities they support," he said. It was the Catholic Charities MedAssist, now with the YWCA, if you can do a run to help support the community, that's the best thing to do."
"Hopefully next year we'll have the bridges back," Hackmann continued. "That's really the only opportunity you might have to do that. So whether you run or walk, it doesn't matter. It's all for a great cause, and it's just about having fun."
Parker extended her gratitude to everyone who came out, from runners to medical personnel.
"I just want to say thank you to the participants, the volunteers, the staff, everyone for coming out and coming together or such a good cause," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.