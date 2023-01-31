QUINCY — Sunset Home's plan to improve its services took a big step forward on Tuesday.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the home's Certificate of Need application on Tuesday for a new 106-bed skilled nursing facility.
Sunset Senior Living's Administrator Jerry Neal said more than a dozen letters of support were filed to the state. No opposition was presented to the board
Sunset Home's application shows the new facility will be built on South Fourth Street, in a lot near the current facility. The new facility, once completed, will replace the existing skilled nursing facility. The new facility will be smaller, replacing the current 112,383 square foot, 132-bed space with the new 90,904 square foot building.
Since the new building will be at a different address, even though it's adjacent to the current property, Sunset Home was required to be file an application as a new project rather than a modernization of the existing facility.
The new facility, costing $34.511 million, is planned as an anchor for continued development of the Sunset Home campus. The project was originally slated to begin work in 2022, but supply chain issues and higher construction costs slowed the project.
The skilled nursing facility is one part of Sunset Senior Living's 728 Project, the capital campaign that is also expected to add a 24-bed assisted living space and the addition of patio homes on the north side of the campus and along South Fourth Street.
Once construction begins, the new facility is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, according to Neal.
Sunset Home has served the Quincy community for over 130 years. Its last significant expansion to the campus was in 2001 when a 43-bed specialized care unit was added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.