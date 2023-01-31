Sunset Home rendering

A proposed rendering of Sunset Home's plans to construct a 106-bed skilled nursing facility on Fourth Street, create additional assisted living space and add eight independent duplex homes. 

 Image provided

QUINCY — Sunset Home's plan to improve its services took a big step forward on Tuesday.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the home's Certificate of Need application on Tuesday for a new 106-bed skilled nursing facility.

