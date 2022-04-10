QUINCY — Before the ground is broken on the new skilled nursing facility on South Fourth Street, Sunset Home decided to use property on the west side of the campus Saturday to show thanks to families of staff members.
"The last two years have been such a burden on everybody," said Director of Nursing Theresa Taylor. "Not only our staff, but their families, too, because they were here with us. So we wanted to do something to show our appreciation for our staff and their families."
The field at Fourth and Jefferson was divided into three sections, for kids up to age three, four to seven, and eight to twelve. The younger kids had some difficulty restraining their excitement once they were lined up and waiting to go.
Taylor said local businesses and community members had made donations, including treats, baskets, and give-aways. There was also an appearance by the Easter Bunny for photos.
"We have some of our staff that volunteered their time to come out early this morning and set this all up," she said. "We're just a big family here at Sunset, and we just wanted to expand that to the staff's families and bring them in, too."
Construction on the 728 Project — names for the site's address, 728 S. Fourth — is slated to begin construction this summer, and Taylor said they saw the chance to make use of the field before it's torn up for construction.
"Since this is the site for the new building that will be going up, we decided why not do one last big thing out here before that project gets started," she said. "Of course we're excited about the new construction, too."
Once completed, the new facility will house a 106-bed skilled nursing facility. Work will then turn to the current property to renovate the space into more assisted living space and the addition of patio homes on the north side of the campus. It will be the first significant expansion of the home since the addition of a 43-bed specialized care unit in 2001.
