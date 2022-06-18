QUINCY — Friday morning saw the 18th Street hill along Bob Mays Park converted into a roughly 850 foot track for the Quincy Optimists Club’s annual Quincy Derby, now in its 18th year. And as it’s done since 2015, the weekend started off with the Super Kids races.
“It’s great to see so many people and so much support for our kids, who are usually kind of hidden and don’t get all this exposure,” Misty Fierge said. “It’s just awesome.”
The Super Kids races run with specialized cars designed for two. The cars allow racers with physical or intellectual disabilities the opportunity to run for a win safely. Fierge’s daughter, Hope, is running the races for her fifth year. Event co-director Aiden McDonnell said Hope is a hall of famer at the event.
“This day is about giving hope to some of these kids and their families, give them a break from everyday life,” McDonnell said. “Everything out here is free, donated by Home Depot, QMG, and sponsors like Knapheide, Gardner Denver, Advance Dental Care, they help us provide this day, letting us give food and drinks and activities. We want to make it like a mini-vacation for them.”
McDonnell said there were about 60 Super Kid racers for this year’s event, with 10 Buddy Drivers for each of the three race times. The Buddy Drivers are experienced derby racers with a minimum of two years under their belts. McDonnell said their job is to keep the cars on the track during the run down the hill.
“The cars were built by our club,” he said. “They have safety features that make it accessible for anyone. Racers that are blind, paralyzed, it doesn’t matter. They can still get down the track and get the experience of the race. And we do this as a double-elimination, so each racer gets a minimum of two runs down the course and more chances at winning.”
The cars were built to accommodate two drivers and include features like padded steering wheels and harness restraints.
Along with the racing itself, vendors were set up to provide refreshments and activities to racers and their families. The volunteer help was provided by Quincy Notre Dame athletic programs, the Liberty FFA, and the Optimist Club, among others.
“It really means a lot to have the community’s support,” Fierge said. “As you can see, (Hope) is just having a great time out here.”
Super Kids races were run at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. on Friday. The top three finishers in the first set were Zach Hastings-Hull, Zaakir Brooks, and Drake Morganti. Luke Lamb took the top spot in the 11:15 segment, with Alaina Obert and Elise Tode filling out the podium.
Saturday will see more than 100 cars in three divisions make their runs down the 18th Street hill
