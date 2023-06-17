QUINCY — Marissa Carr finished third in the SuperKids races in 2022.
Her grandparents, Craig and Donna Carr from Fort Myers, Fla., weren't able to make it for that race. On Friday morning, they were out at the top of the hill near Bob Mays Park for the 2023 SuperKids Day during the Quincy Derby.
"We lost her on December 27 at 16 years old," Craig Carr said. "We just came up here to see what it was she did here, what excited her about this. We're here to honor her."
Marissa was inducted into the Quincy Derby's Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 events.
"She'll always be a part of us, of course," Carr said. "Now she'll always be recognized as a part of this, too."
This year marks the 19th year of the Quincy Derby, with the SuperKids races on Friday giving a chance for kids of all ages with special needs to to run in the soap box-style cars.
"You have to come in person to see this," said Aiden McDonnell said, president of the Optimist Club of Quincy and co-director of the Quincy Derby. "We run four races every year, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and it's worth just taking time during a lunch break to come out. If you're not inspired and leave happy when you see the smiles on these kids' faces, then we've failed. It's not uncommon for people to stop me on the streets to share what it's like to see the optimism on their faces."
Carr agreed with the sentiment, saying anyone with a special needs person in their life will understand when they see the smiles on the racers' faces.
"Marissa understood everything we ever told her, she just couldn't express herself the same way as others," Carr said. "So to see them here, to see it in their eyes, it speaks for itself."
The SuperKids race in tandem cars, with a "buddy driver" alongside to help keep the cars safely on the track.
"The buddy-driver element is a part that people can miss if they're not out here in person," McDonnell said. "The buddy drivers make friends with our SuperKids."
Caysen McClean, a first-year buddy driver, said helping other kids was his reason for signing up to help.
"I feel the heart-warmth of helping another kid who couldn't do it on his own," McClean said.
Carr said everyone that has a hand in making the SuperKids Day should be commended.
"The people that put this on, it's unbelievable how much they care for these kids," he said. It's simply amazing."
Friday's roster of racers included 80 SuperKids on Friday and over 120 solo drivers for Saturday's races. McDonnell said the registration numbers make this the largest double-elimination derby tournament in the country.
"It really gives the Optimist Club more optimism for their efforts," he said. "It gives us the sense of commitment and dedication from the community that our efforts aren't just in vain."
Though the 2023 Quincy Derby is still underway, McDonnell said the planning has already begun for a big anniversary year in 2024.
"We'll be marking the 80th year of the Club and the 20th year for the Derby," he said. "We're already looking at new ways to promote not only the event, but our sponsors that make this all possible."
McDonnell said the sponsors are a big reason the weekend is a success, and the SuperKids day in particular.
"The club members donate both time and money, but our sponsors are the ones that let us give this day to the kids, just for them, and to give their families a break from the day-to-day," he said.
Carr said the efforts are apparent for anyone who takes a moment to see the impact it has on the SuperKids.
"These are beautiful people," he said. "You can look in their eyes and see how much fun they're having, and that's what it's all about."
Racing starts again at 9 a.m. Saturday with racers ranging in age from 7 to 18. The Quincy Derby is free to attend with food and drink vendors on site.
