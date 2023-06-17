QUINCY — Marissa Carr finished third in the SuperKids races in 2022.

Her grandparents, Craig and Donna Carr from Fort Myers, Fla., weren't able to make it for that race. On Friday morning, they were out at the top of the hill near Bob Mays Park for the 2023 SuperKids Day during the Quincy Derby.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.