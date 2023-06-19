QUINCY — The Quincy City Council held its regular weekly meeting, despite the Juneteenth holiday falling on Monday.
When asked by Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup explained that holidays for union employees are negotiated in the contracts with those unions, and City Hall follows those same holidays.
The last contracts were negotiated before Juneteenth became a state and federal holiday. Troup said he expects the holiday to be addressed before the next contract renews in April 2024.
On the subject of contract negotiations, on an 8-5 vote, the Council approved payment of $8,412.15 to Ancel Glink, P.C. of Chicago for collective bargaining negotiations and arbitration costs related to the ongoing police union contract efforts.
“This negotiation and the accompanying problems we’ve had over insurance ... have been going on for 27 months,” said Alderman Mike Farha, R-4. “(Our) police officers have been working without a contract for 27 months. By the time this is decided by an arbitration judge, it will have been two and a half years.”
Farha asked his fellow council members when they were consulted or told the negotiations were going to arbitration. He asked when the council was informed about changes this year in the city’s insurance plans.
City employees don’t call the mayor with issues related to their insurance because they’re afraid, according to Farha. He said employees call their aldermen to try and get resolution to issues.
“If you vote against the Quincy Police Department, you’re voting against the citizens, and the people that elected you,” Farha told his peers.
Troup responded by saying the aldermen are not in a position to fix any of the questions that have come up with the insurance plan. He said any of those calls need to be referred to his office or the human resources office.
“When did you become the king?” Farha asked. “The aldermen have a right, we have to guarantee what you do. You’re completely wrong. You’re out of line.”
Farha said he doesn’t refer employees to HR or the mayor’s office because they’re afraid they will be fired.
“You lied to me,” he said to Troup. “I asked you specifically, and you specifically lied to me.”
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, asked if Troup had any numbers on how many people have called with issues on insurance. Troup said most of those calls are handled by the human resources department, so he doesn’t have exact numbers, but he noted it was substantial in January.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know what you hear on the street, but we hear it as aldermen,” Bergman told Troup. “They’re not calling you because they don’t trust you, they don’t believe in you.”
Farha, Bergman, and Bauer, along with Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Richie Reis, D-6, voted against making payment on the arbitration bill. Ben Uzalac, D-7, was absent.
In other business, aldermen heard from the Planning and Development Department that the city was awarded $300,000 in grant funds from the Illinois Housing Development Authority as part of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program.
The funds are available to any homeowner that meets low-income eligibility guidelines, but are intended for use in the Census Tract Four area of the city, covered by the 1st Ward and parts of the 2nd Ward.
Any homeowner that thinks they may meet the eligibility requirements are advised to visit quincyil.gov/hrap or to contact the City’s Planning and Development Department for more information or to apply.
Alderman Glenn Ebbing, R-5, asked the City Council to table for two weeks a request for a contract with PGAV, LLC of St. Louis for consulting services related to the proposed German Village Tax Increment Finance District.
Ebbing said he’s spoken to business owners and other property owners in the proposed District, and while most seem to support the effort, he said he wanted to better educate himself before he makes any vote on the proposed TIF.
The council also:
• Approved a special use permit to allow operation of a daycare center at 3700 East Lake Centre Drive in Quincy. Ald. Kelly Mays, R-3, recused herself from the vote, with the other dozen aldermen approving the permit.
• Approved the purchase of four new LIFEPAK 1000 automated external defibrillators and one LIFEPAK 1000 training unit for $12,718 from Stryker of Redmond, Wash.
