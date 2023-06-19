Heated discussion at City Hall

Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, argues with Quincy Mayor Mike Troup over issues with insurance for city employees at Monday night's City Council meeting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council held its regular weekly meeting, despite the Juneteenth holiday falling on Monday.

When asked by Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup explained that holidays for union employees are negotiated in the contracts with those unions, and City Hall follows those same holidays.

