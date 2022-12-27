Four new officers take their oath

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates swore in four new officers for QPD's ranks at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. The new officers are, from left, Brady Bockenfeld, Joel Siebers, Blaine Venvertloh, and Tyler Kent.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Tension between Mayor Mike Troup and the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners has resurfaced.

During the public comments period at Tuesday night's Quincy City Council meeting, Police and Fire Commission Chair Barry Cheyne said the commission unanimously approved a three-year contract for Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates, but that the agenda item was removed by Mayor Mike Troup's office.

