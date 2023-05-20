QUINCY — Officers with the Quincy Police Department joined with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in a narcotics detail that led to more than dozen arrests on Thursday.
QPD worked with the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, Davenport (Iowa) Police Department, United States Marshals Service, and the West Central Illinois Task Force. The joint detail contributed an increased law enforcement presence in Quincy.
Arrested during the detail were the following:
•Alexander J Peters of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance
•Dawson W Bence of Quincy for Possession of Methamphetamine
Macayla M Lawton-Hufford of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
•Loretta A Thomas of Marblehead for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
•Cory E Sutton of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
•Corey R Decker of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
•Clint W Curley of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Curley was also arrested on a new charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15 – 100 grams.
•Christian A Lawary of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
•Shawn H Burkett of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for FTA Possession of Methamphetamine
•Corbin J Pratt of Quincy who was wanted by the Quincy Police Department for charges of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint and Domestic Battery.
•Kare L Cissna of Davenport, Iowa was arrested by Davenport Police Department for an Adams County Warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.
•Timothy D. Reinberg of Quincy was arrested by the United States Marshalls in Springfield Illinois for an Adams County Warrant for Residential Burglary and Theft.
•Isaiah Z. Meeks of Quincy for an Adams County Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine