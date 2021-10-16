QUINCY — Earlier in the week, Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run chair Rick Chapman said he was hoping for at least 500 entries as the classic cars returned to downtown Quincy following a forced hiatus in 2020.
“I just checked in number 501 for myself,” Chapman said, a little after 1 p.m. on Saturday. “There are other members of the club doing registration as well, though.”
The weather couldn’t have been much better for the car show as the sun glinted off all the oranges and reds and greens and blues lining Maine Street, Sixth Street, and Fifth Street, and nearby parking lots.
The Early Tin Dusters hosted the 45th Annual event over the weekend, featuring classic cars from 1949 or earlier as well a custom rat rods that are sometimes trickier to see what they were when their life began.
Cole Barlow was in town from northern Iowa to visit family and decided to see what the fuss was all about.
“I don’t think I’ve seen this many cars like these all in one place,” he said. Barlow was looking at a 1948 Chevy that he said looked like one his dad has when he was growing up.
“Ours was blue, not red, but otherwise this is just how I remember it,” he said.
Wendy Matheson said she usually comes to town with her husband, bringing their own classic Ford pickup to put on display. This year, they were only visiting because their truck was in the shop near their home outside of Peoria for some engine work.
“We spent about seven years restoring it from a barely-running bucket,” she said. “My husband David did most of the heaving lifting, but I did the seats and things, and our son helped put the wood down in the bed.
“It’s nice that we have something to share as a family,” she added, “and even though we’re just looking today, we’ll be back again once it’s up and running.”
The cars, trucks, and hot rods were on display in downtown Quincy until about 4 p.m. when things started breaking up. The Early Tin Dusters club hosted a dinner and dance party, along with silent auctions and raffles to raise money for the Camp Callahan program.
On Sunday, some of the cars would participate in an early-morning poker run before the festivities continued in Upper Moorman Park, including the awarding of several trophies.
Many of the cars on display were for sale, and that had Barlow’s mind working as he was admiring the Chevy.
“I think those seats would have to be really comfortable,” he said. “Because if I bring this home, my wife’s going to make me sleep in it!”
For more information the Early Tin Dusters, visit their Facebook page or go to earlytindusters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.