QUINCY — After being separated by the COVID pandemic for the last two year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run was able to reunite officers and athletes once again on Tuesday morning.
“In 2020, we did a virtual run at home, and in 2021, for everyone’s safety, we weren’t able to run with the athletes, so some of us ran down along Bottom Road,” said Quincy Police Officer Amber Haistings. “It’s exciting to be back here with them. And they love it, too.”
Haistings serves as the community ProAct officer with QPD. She said that it’s great to be able to come to events like the run and spend time with the athletes that are helped by the funds raised through events like the Polar Plunge. Haistings has a personal connection to the events, as well.
“I know a lot of special needs individuals, including my cousin who lives in St. Louis,” she said. “This is close to my heart. You can see how grateful the athletes are that we’ve gotten to come back.”
Nine law enforcement officers, from the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police made the mile-and-a-half run Tuesday from St. Dominic School to Transitions on North 48th in Quincy.
Special Olympics Illinois’s summer games kick off in Normal this weekend, with more than 2,500 athletes, 1,000 coaches, 1,000 volunteers, and 10,000 family members converging, according to their social media. Around 3,000 law enforcement officers across the state will be participating in Torch Runs before the opening ceremonies following the conclusion of the national event this past weekend.
Lacey Eaton, director of intellectual/developmental disabilities services at Transitions of Western Illinois, said the Torch Run is another opportunity for Transitions clients to have contact with the community and be treated like any other non-disabled person.
“They love this, and they love the police,” Eaton said. “They understand that they’re here to serve and protect us. They see them out there sweating and challenging themselves, pushing themselves, on this run. That’s what a lot of these individuals have to do every single day to overcome some of their disabilities and their barriers.”
Eaton said COVID put a damper on Special Olympics programs in Adams County.
“We’re glad we had such a good turnout today,” she said. “I think this is a really great relaunch for them, a great way to get the word out that Special Olympics are starting back up.”
One thing Eaton noted is that the Special Olympics continues to look for more coaches and volunteers. With more community support, it allows the program to grow and increase participation of athletes with special needs.
“Transitions is always grateful for an opportunity to give the individuals we serve through our programs the chance to collaborate with other community partnerships,” Eaton said. “It gives them just one more opportunity to have something closer to a non-disabled life as possible.”
The state-level games kick off in Normal Friday afternoon and run throughout the weekend. You can follow the games and look for results by following Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook or at soill.org.
