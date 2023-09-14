QUINCY — Tourism spending in the Quincy area is climbing but challenges remain, including the availability of hotel rooms in Quincy.
The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau reported tourism in and around Quincy generated $196.3 million of economic impact in 2022. This boost in tourism contributed $9.5 million in local tax revenue while supporting nearly 1,500 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.
The figures cited by SeeQuincy come from Tourism Economics, a global research firm specializing in tourism, which measured the number of visitors and their impact on the economy across the state.
Holly Cain, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the record-high numbers across the bureau's three-county region — Adams, Pike, and Hancock counties — is a thrilling result.
"CVB marketing efforts have received a tremendous boost with the $300,000 (Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q) 3-year marketing plan that doubled our advertising spend," Cain said. "Along with this, the BET on Q tourism grants have attracted new events to Quincy, from billiards to basketball. These events are growing and staying here, bringing in new dollars and visitors."
In the bureau's coverage area, Adams County saw a 17.8% increase in tourism expenditures, bringing in $131.9 million and generating $5.3 million in tax revenue, a 20% increase. In Hancock County, $29.9 million in travel dollars provided $1.7 million in taxes, or 14% more over the previous year. Pike County saw $34.5 million in tourism dollars, providing a 19% increase to tax revenue at $2.5 million.
With these results being reported on a delay from the state, the numbers don't yet reflect events in 2023, such as the second year of the Illinois State Association of the American Cue Sports' state tournament or the first event in Quincy from the Billiard Education Foundation's Junior Nationals tournament.
"In the first seven months of this year, we've seen an increase of $184,000 in tax revenue from the same time last year," Cain said.
Cain said the biggest factor in the growth is a marketing contract established with the city of Quincy's BET on Q program. The contract, currently in the second of three years, provides $300,000 in marketing revenue for the bureau, which is separate from the grants provided to event organizers.
"We've had 16 new events come in since BET on Q started," she said. "That's roughly 4,000 room-nights, giving a return of around $1.3 million from the grants awarded."
One issue brought up with the Junior Nationals billiard tournament was the challenge of getting into Quincy, both from out of the area from places like St. Louis, but also getting into the city from Quincy Regional Airport or the Amtrak station. Cain said the bureau is aware of the issues and is looking at ways to ease that concern.
"Even such simple things as providing bikes to guests free of charge helps," she said. "We spoke with Amtrak, and they said some communities will use parts of the ticket fees to add a shuttle service from the station to the commercial areas.
"One result of the COVID pandemic was that a lot of hotels stopped offering their own shuttles," she continued. "Right now, we have just one hotel — the Stoney Creek Inn — that offers their own shuttle. So we know it's an issue, and we're working to find solutions."
Another issue Cain noted was the need for more hotel rooms to be made available. Progress on that front may be coming in the form of a redeveloped hotel adjacent to the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the new owners of the former Eagle's Nest hotel at Third and York have started the process of renovating that property into a quality hotel.
"I spoke to them last week and they are working with local contractors on a few options for roof, electric and water, the major items that need replacements or upgrades," Troup said. "At least one of the owners returns to Quincy twice a month. They tell me that they are moving 'stuff' out of the building to be hauled to the landfill."
The plan proposed by the new owners would include regular, short-term hotel rooms as well as a wing of extended-stay rooms that would be useful for business travelers or newly-arriving employees for local businesses.
Cain said sees the 2022 tourism results as just the start of progress more than just a spike in the numbers.
"We're hoping to keep that momentum moving forward," she said. "We have high hopes that improvements in the baseball fields and with the possible soccer field development will lead to even bigger events. We know our shortcomings, and we're working on those to keep the growth going."
