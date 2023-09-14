Record revenue from hotels

Revenues from hotel guests reached an all-time high in 2022, thanks in part of marketing funds directed from the City's BET on Q program to the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Tourism spending in the Quincy area is climbing but challenges remain, including the availability of hotel rooms in Quincy.

The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau reported tourism in and around Quincy generated $196.3 million of economic impact in 2022. This boost in tourism contributed $9.5 million in local tax revenue while supporting nearly 1,500 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.

