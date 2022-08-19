QUINCY — Transitions of Western Illinois will expand the Parents as Teachers program, an effort that has historically served children up to age three.
According to Jessica Peters, director of mental health and children's services at Transitions, the program will expand services to support children up to age five.
"We are delighted that we can expand our services and serve young children until the age of five," Peters said. "For almost 50 years, we have provided developmental services to the young child and parenting education to parents.
"In the past, when a child reached the age of three, we could no longer serve them," she continued. "This often resulted in children not receiving ongoing services to aid their development and prepare them for academic success."
The Parents as Teachers program offers a wide array of services to young children and their families. The program is a home-visiting program, with Transitions staff going to the families. This means that transportation or childcare are not barriers to service. The services are provided at no cost to the families due to grant funding.
"Services include a developmental assessment, parent education, case management and referrals to other services, including financial assistance, medical care, speech therapy, physical therapy, and other human services," Peters said. "We collaborate closely with parents in creating a service plan that will benefit the child and family."
Expansion of the Parents as Teachers program was made possible as a result of grants from the Tracy Family Foundation and the Illinois Department of Human Services. Referrals for services are welcomed from parents, social service providers, medical providers, and childcare providers. Referrals can be made to Transitions at 217-223-0423 ext. 372.
