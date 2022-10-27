QUINCY — Bob Mays Park in Quincy will play host to the Tri-State Warrior Run Sunday morning to benefit Tri-State Warrior Outreach.
This year's event features eight different classes for runners and enthusiasts to help support the mission of Tri-State Warrior Outreach. Four different distances are open for veteran and non-veteran participants, including a one mile walk, 5K and 10K runs, and a half-marathon.
The 5K course for the event will follow the Bill Klingner and Cedar Creek trails, around the Illinois Veterans Home, with the 10K adding legs through the Sunset Cemetery and Medal of Honor Memorial. The half-marathon will include legs along the trails, through the Home, along the Mississippi River, and through Sunset Cemetery.
The 5K, 10K, and half-marathon events will have chip timing, though organizers were clear to note that, since the course crosses the railroad tracks at the Illinois Veterans Home, there could be unexpected delays.
Runners will start different courses every five minutes beginning with the half-marathon at 8 a.m. The 10K will step off at 8:05 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:10 a.m., and the one mile walks at 8:15 a.m.
There is no registration on race day.
Early packet pickup and in person registration (cash/check only) will be held at Running Wild, 3502 Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on this year's Tri-State Warrior Run, visit the event page on Facebook.
