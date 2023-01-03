QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an outside investigation that led to the appointment of Adam Yates as Quincy's chief of police earlier this year.
At a meeting of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Tuesday morning, Chairman Barry Cheyne said the city had reached out to the Adams County state's attorney's office to request a review of the hiring processes exercised by the commission with oversight from the Quincy City Council.
State's Attorney Gary Farha confirmed on Tuesday his office had received the request, but as the QPD are effectively clients of his, he was unable to handle the request. Farha said he had passed along to the City a contact in the appellate prosecutor's office to review the issues.
"I don't know how they know that," Troup said when asked about the review request. "We had an internal investigation that was brought to my attention. It warrants a true investigation, but city attorneys can't do it because of conflicts. So I went to the state's attorney's office and talked to Gary Farha, but they also have conflicts so they can't do it. They've reached out to the appellate prosecutor to get an investigator there to do this, and we haven't heard back."
At the Dec. 27 council meeting, Cheyne told the City Council the commission had sent the recommendation to remove Yates from the probationary period and give him a three-year appointment as chief. The item was removed from the agenda, with Troup telling aldermen there were issues he wanted to address in executive session that night. There was no agenda item for personnel reviews on the posted agenda for the evening.
Troup cited an exception in the Open Meetings Act that would allow the discussion to be taken to the private session. However, the cited provision provides an exception for review of issues regarding a specific employee. Troup said that the concerns were with the process of the appointment, not with Yates himself.
The Fire and Police Commission selected Jonathan Lewin, a former Chicago police officer, as the next chief in May 2022. Lewin declined the offer less than two weeks later, with Yates being named chief with a six month probationary period.
The topic was not addressed at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Police business that was addressed included the swearing in of Adrian Howe as the next hire for the Quincy Police Department. Howe is the fifth officer to be sworn in over the past two Council meetings. Howe will be sent for training at the new academy held at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.
Adam Gibson and Craig Russell were recognized for their promotions to sergeant. The promotions were effective on Jan. 1. Gibson recently marked his 25th year with the department, while Russell is an 11-year veteran. Yates made note that Gibson was assigned badge number 260, the same number his father, Terry Gibson, wore as a sergeant during his 35-year career with the Quincy Police Department.
In other business Tuesday night, the council:
• Approved payment of $10,151 to E.A. Wand Plumbing and Heating for an emergency repair of a boiler at the city's water treatment plant.
• Approved a license agreement with Hy-Vee, Inc. to place a recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison.
