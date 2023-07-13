QUINCY — Following the vote of no confidence in the administration at Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup issued a statement in response on Thursday.
"The people of Quincy should have every confidence that the team here at the City and I will continue to move each item forward through every action we take, every administrative decision we make, and every vote on the council floor that we seek," the statement reads.
The no-confidence vote, passed 7-6 with one alderman abstaining, was brought after Robert MeGee, head of Quincy's Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12, brought up his union's vote of no confidence at the July 3 meeting and asked the council to take the same action.
MeGee said the top issues that brought the vote for the union were the issues the city had earlier this year, in particular for dependents, and stalled negotiations on a new contract for police officers and supervisors. QPD officers have been working without a contract since May 2021.
"None of the union statements that have been made will change the outcome of our contract negotiations," Troup said in Thursday's statement. "We have submitted our final brief to the arbitrator and the union has submitted theirs. The contract will be settled by August 31."
On Thursday, following the release of the mayor's statement, MeGee said he agrees with this part of what was said.
"He is right, nothing said at this point will change the contract work," he said. "The arbitrator is the one that will decide now."
MeGee said there had been a verbal agreement on contract terms in 2021 that was leading towards a signed tentative agreement before changes regarding holiday time were handed down from the city.
"We opposed the union's language change, which would require us to maintain the current practice of paying police officers not to work on holidays," Troup's statement said. "Why are we paying police officers not to work in addition to providing officers with holiday paid off benefits?"
MeGee said the language in question has been a part of every police contract signed with the city since 1976.
"This doesn't affect every position," MeGee said. "The paid holidays off are for specialty positions, like investigators and detectives, who deal with some horrible things in their job. We don't think it's asking too much to let them be paid to have a holiday off. The mayor doesn't work on holidays, either, and still gets paid for those days.
"Patrol officers and sergeants are impacted. If (they) have to work a holiday on their regular schedule then they work it or they have to burn accrued time."
MeGee said that the Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays testified at arbitration that there was a tentative agreement in 2021. MeGee said that is simply not true.
Since arbitration on the contract was initiated on May 1, the city has paid $19,686 in fees to Ancel Glink, P.C. of Chicago for collective bargaining negotiations and arbitration services. Based on the Aug. 31 projected date, the city would likely have at least two more monthly invoices to be paid for the process.
Another issue the union has brought up is to ask the city to allow officers to reside within 40 miles of Quincy, which would include Missouri and Iowa residents. Troup's statement said that issue was not submitted as part of the current arbitration and so it "will not be addressed until a new contract is negotiated or other action is taken."
The statement notes that language to change the city code to allow this residency request has been drafted and sent to the Police Aldermanic Committee.
MeGee said though it is accurate to say the administration has submitted a change to allow the hiring of residents outside of Adams County, this is only half of the story.
"I don't work for new hires" as union president, he said. "I work for the men and women here, now, doing the job. The changes proposed by the city would not allow current employees to move outside of Adams County.
"We have submitted a memorandum of understanding, drafted by our attorney, that would allow current officers to move, even to Missouri, if they choose to. From what officers have told me, there are maybe five that would take that opportunity. To say the city can't sign it because of ongoing contract arbitration or an unfair labor lawsuit is not true."
The lawsuit MeGee mentioned stems from insurance issues where, according to MeGee, employees have continued to pay health care premiums throughout the year only to be told by medical providers there is no coverage in place. When employees ask for those premiums to be returned, they've been rebuffed.
Troup said that an administrative lapse in coverage for employees was corrected and coverage was made retroactive.
"At no point did any city employee, including our police officers, go without health insurance coverage," Troup's statement reads. "Any administrative lapse from our providers was caught, corrected and coverage was made retroactive to the policy anniversary date."
MeGee said that while he works for the officers of QPD, he's hoping what he's doing helps other city employees, as well.
"We've lost officers to other agencies who couldn't continue paying $1,300 each month for family health insurance," he said. "Right now, and especially with overtime, QPD officers are some of the highest paid city employees. If they're having trouble with insurance costs, what does that mean for mechanics or bus drivers or guys at Central Services?"
MeGee said since 2021, nearly a dozen officers have left the Quincy Police Department to take positions elsewhere.
"All the administration wants to talk about is wages," he said. "We have a lot of other issues that need to be handled, and we've told them we would put wages on the back burner if we can get those things taken care of."
The no-confidence vote from the City Council carries no legal repercussions, and Troup's statement indicates he does not intend to let it affect his work.
"I remain fully committed in continuing to work, as the Mayor of Quincy, on improving our community and making decisions that, I believe, are in the best interest of our taxpayers."
