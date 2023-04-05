QUINCY — Two men were found dead in a Spring Street apartment Wednesday morning.
According to the Quincy Police Department, the deaths are not considered suspicious at this time. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.
QPD said officers were sent to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Spring Street for a deceased 60-year-old man after the property manager went to check on the man at the request of a family member.
As officers were investigating the death, the property manager went to check on another male in his 60s in a different apartment who had been ill and hadn't been heard from in a few days. The property manager found that man deceased as well.
Although no foul play is suspected in either case, the QPD Investigations Division will continue looking into both deaths.