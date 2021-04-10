PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle crash near Palmyra Friday evening sent two people to the hospital.
MSHP said that a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle driven by Joseph M. Sodari, 40, of Palmyra was heading east on Mo. 168. At 6:35 p.m., about a half mile east of Palmyra, the motorcycle hit a dog in the road.
The Highway Patrol reported that both Sodari and a passenger, Joy L. Williams, 37, of Liberty, Ill., were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. Both were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Williams with serious injuries, while Sodari was reported to have suffered minor injuries. The report indicates no safety devices were in use.
Assisting the MSHP at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Police Department, and Palmyra Fire Department.