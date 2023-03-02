QUINCY — Wednesday marked the first day of two of Quincy's new recycling drop-off centers being open to the public.
"I was at the Harrison site this afternoon, and so far people seem pretty happy with it," Jeffrey Conte said on Wednesday. Conte is the director of public works for the City of Quincy, and his department is handling the change-over from curbside pick-up.
"I haven't had any calls or complaints so far," he said. "It is just day one, but I do hope this will lead to an increase in recycling for city residents."
The new recycling drop-off sites are in place for Quincy residents, though Conte said policing who's using the sites isn't a priority for his department.
A third site, expected to be on Quincy's east side, will be added once the lease contract for the space has been returned from the property owner.
The current sites that are now operating are located at the Harrison Hy-Vee, 1400 Harrison Street, and Refreshment Services Pepsi, 1121 Locust Street. Residents looking to drop off recycling at the Refreshment Services location may notice work going on the first few days, but Conte said it won't interfere with residential use.
"Once we got the bins in place, we saw that it would be a little tough to have the trucks come in to swap out the bin," he said. "So we're working to change it and take down the curb so the trucks can get right in from 12th Street. We should have that work done by Friday."
Curbside pick-up for recycling will continue through Friday. After that, residents with the orange bins are allowed to keep them at no cost. Anyone wishing to return them to the city can leave empty bins out during the week of March 5 on the regular pick-up day.
With the new recycling sites coming online and including glass recycling, Conte said the glass drop-off site located at the 48th Street County Market will be shut down.
"We don't have any date scheduled for that yet," he said. "We'll wait until it's full and then take it out. We'll make sure to put out notice early enough so people know."
At this week's City Council meeting, that board approved the expense to install 24-hour video surveillance at the recycling sites for the safety of residents using the drop-offs.
"The cameras are there to watch for illegal dumping, and to make sure no one gets hurt at the sites," Conte said.
The two sites currently in operation do not have platforms that are accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the third site has been designed to be ADA-compliant once it opens.
