Two recycling sites now open

Work to remove the curbs at Quincy's new recycling drop-off center was underway Wednesday at the 12th and Locust location, even as the site opened for public use. The work is to allow trucks easier access to replace the bins, but won't interfere with residents' use of the site.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Wednesday marked the first day of two of Quincy's new recycling drop-off centers being open to the public.

"I was at the Harrison site this afternoon, and so far people seem pretty happy with it," Jeffrey Conte said on Wednesday. Conte is the director of public works for the City of Quincy, and his department is handling the change-over from curbside pick-up.

