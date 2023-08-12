QUINCY — Firefighters responded in the early morning hours Saturday for a house fire on North Sixth Street in Quincy.
The Quincy Fire Department reported that three crews, Engines 2, 4, and 6 along with incident command, were dispatched to 1123 N. Sixth St. at 1:27 a.m. Saturday with reports of a structure fire. Officers with the Quincy Police Department reported flames visible at the back of the residence.
Engine Company 4 was first to arrive and reported a two-story brick residence with fire on a second-floor wooden deck and stairway at the rear of the residence. The firefighters started an attack-line at the rear of the structure as Company 2 and the incident commander arrived on scene.
QPD officers reported all occupants were out of the building with no injuries reported. Once Engine 4's crew had the fire extinguished, Engine Company 2 conducted search and overhaul operations. Engine 6 established a supply line from the intersection of Sixth and Cherry to Engine 4 and then assisted with support operations.
The residence reportedly suffered extensive damage to the second-floor deck and exterior of the building on the west side. Investigators had not determined a cause as of Saturday morning. Along with QPD, the fire department was assisted at the scene by Adams County Ambulance, and Ameren Illinois.
QFD reports no injuries were sustained by residents or firefighters. The building houses four apartments with six residents. Two of the occupants were displaced from their apartment due to fire and water damage.
