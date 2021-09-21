QUINCY — The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials have announced that funds are now available to help low-income households cover their natural gas, propane, and electric bills as the summer comes to a close.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began on Sept. 1 in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Two Rivers is encouraging those who may need assistance to apply, even if they’ve been told they weren’t eligible in past years, because eligibility requirements have changed for 2021-22.
LIHEAP is a one-time payment to a household’s utility provider to help with energy bills and reconnection of energy services, if needed. Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2022, on a fight-come, first-served basis. Two Rivers recommends propane users to apply early in order to take advantage of lower seasonal costs for propane, which typically increase during winter months.
Along with the LIHEAP availability, Two Rivers also offers assistance through the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). Unlike LIHEAP, PIPP consists of monthly benefits that assist with a portion of bills that will be determined at the time of enrollment, as long as the household makes their portion of the payment under the agreed terms.
For questions on either program or to apply for assistance, please contact the Two Rivers Regional Council at 217-224-8171 or visit trrcopo.org.