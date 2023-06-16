QUINCY — The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials has partnered with Ameren Illinois to distribute air conditioning units to area residents.
The distribution, covering Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties in Illinois, is open to any Ameren customer in the covered area who meets the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) eligibility requirements.
"Beyond comfort, many of our clients need air conditioning for health and safety reasons," Jeremy Oshner said. Oshner is the executive director of TRRC. "Ameren Illinois' generous donation will have a huge impact on those most in need."
TRRC will be given 50 units to distribute with a focus on veterans, disabled, the elderly and small children in homes with no other form of cooling system.
"We understand the summer heat can be challenging for some customers and we hope these air conditioner units will help assist some of our most vulnerable customers," Brian Leonard, said. Leonard serves as Ameren's senior director of Government and Community Relations. "The units we are donating are energy efficient, allowing customers to stay cool and safe, while managing their bill."
Two Rivers will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday, so applications will be accepted beginning on June 20.
