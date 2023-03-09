LORAINE, Ill. — United Methodist Church Loraine invites the public to attend the "Hard Times Supper" on Saturday.
The supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Loraine. Dinner will be beans with pork, homemade mashed potatoes, cornbread, applesauce and assorted desserts. Homemade candy will also be sold, and a country store will also be open beginning at 4 p.m.
