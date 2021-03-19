QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced this week that they were awarded a grant through the Illinois Restore, Reinvest and Renew Planning Grant.
United Way applied for the grant, known as the R3 grant, in the fall of 2020. The organization was notified earlier this year that they had been approved.
“We are happy to announce that in January of this year we were approved to receive the full $25,000 we applied for,” Maureen Hill said. Hill is the director of community impact and investment at United Way of Adams County. “This will be put towards our community assessment process for planning support and consultation.”
Hill added that the grant would help the United Way “provide our community partners a more robust assessment and plan of action to address the issues facing the community.”
Strong Consulting’s Maggie Strong was approved as a consultant on the grant and will help develop a plan to address the needs identified in the 2021 Adams County Needs Assessment.
“By better understanding our community’s needs and strengths,” Strong said, “we can identify strategic priorities and develop a plan to provide services, build the capacity of community organizations, and strengthen partnerships among organizations.”
Along with legalizing adult-use cannabis in Illinois, the Cannabis Regulation and Trust Act also established the R3 program. This program is intended to provide a significant portion of cannabis revenues in grants to support communities most impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and multilayered harm caused by the war on drugs
In the statement announcing the grant award, United Way Community Building Council chair Julie Shepard said the grant is timely for the community to assist in determining local needs and that Strong Consulting will provide expertise and experience in the collection of data and in setting priorities.
“The end result will be a well-developed health plan to guide our community,” Shepard said.