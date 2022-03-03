QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County closed out the “Starts With You” fundraising campaign, which exceeded its $1.1 million goal by more than $60,000.
United Way Director of Development and Communications Adam Duesterhaus said the community support allows the organization to keep their promise to help adequately fund partner agencies. With the end of the campaign, donations totaled $1,167,815
“Adams County should be proud of the fact that when our friends and neighbors needed us the most, the community once again stepped up in a big way,” Duesterhaus said. “Meeting our campaign goal this year ensures essential community services may continue going forward, uninterrupted, for those who need it the most.”
As the campaign chair for the 2021 effort Chuck Scholz said Wednesday at the organization’s annual meeting at Dick Bros. Brewery, it was a challenging year for a number of reasons, but seeing the community come together to help those in need is rewarding to see.
“It’s not just the fundraising, though,” Scholz said. “It’s the overall process. (It’s fundraising) coupled with the needs assessment that was done, in partnership with the hospital, to make sure we’re not duplicating services, and we’re getting the most effective use out of the resources.
“What that means is that hungry people will get fed at Horizons, kids are going to have an advocate through Child Advocacy Center, and the emergency shelter at the Salvation Army is going to be there for those of us in the community when we’re in need.”
Along with the announcement of the successful campaign conclusion, the United Way also presented several awards to supporters of the fundraising efforts. “Alana’s Angels,” comprised of Alana Flynn, Caroline Campbell, Erin Knapheide, Elisha Freiburg and Allie McCleery, were given the 2021 Live United award for their volunteerism and support in establishing one of the largest fundraisers to date.
Two Small Business Hero awards of the campaign were present Wednesday. Central State Bank received the Corporate-Gift Hero award for their dedication and involvement in the United Way of Adams County mission. Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu, and Mitchell law offices were named Employee-Giving Hero for having the largest percentage increase of employee giving for a small business.
Scholz said that he believes next year’s campaign will be in good hands.
“My co-chairs this year, Brooke and Bryan Stokes, were great, and they’ll be great chairs next year,” he said.
The United Way of Adams County also marked the retirement of four board members and the service from outgoing board president Mark Reuschel. Mike Elbe, president of John Wood Community College, Randy McFarland, senior vice-president and trust officer at Mercantile Bank, Kent Stegeman, investment advisor with IPI Wealth Management, and Ron Wallace, publisher for The Herald-Whig all came to the end of their terms as board members.
After being elected as the board president for the new year, Nancy Bluhm’s first act in the position was to name Drew Erwin, Billie Grawe, Natalie Oswald, Kim Shinn, and Josh Welker to the board for the next year.
