QUINCY — The 2022 United Way of Adams County Day of Caring will be held on Friday at various sites throughout the Quincy area.
Formerly known as the “Day of Action,” the Day of Caring gives volunteers an opportunity to give back to the community through hands-on service projects. In 2021, there were 10 locations selected to take part in the event. This year, 16 sites have been tapped to be a part of the Day of Caring, allowing for a larger spectrum of assistance.
The sites for the Day of Caring 2022 are: Horizons Social Services; Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point; Cheerful Home; RSVP (Retired Seniors Volunteers Program); Transitions of Western Illinois; Woodland Cemetery; Girl Scouts at Camp Sacajawea; Quincy Young Life; the Salvation Army Family Store; Advocacy Network; QUANADA; Quincy Mountain Bike Group; Quincy Junior High; Quincy Senior High; Quincy Catholic Charities; and Mississippi River Valley Boy Scouts of America at Camp Saukenauk.
Nearly 100 volunteers have already signed up for the 2022 event. Volunteers will gather for check-in and a light breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Friday at Horizons before going to designated sites from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The day will wrap up with a rally in Washington Park at 2 p.m.
Jenna Hull, UWAC director of programs and services, said this is an opportunity to show support throughout the area as well as learning about the work the organization supports.
"Not only is this a great volunteer opportunity within the community, it also is a way for volunteers to see the true value and impact of United Way and the programs and agencies we support," Hull said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.