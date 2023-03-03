QUINCY — United Way of Adams County officially wrapped up the "Starts with You" campaign at Thursday evening's annual meeting.
The fundraising effort brought in just over $1.14 in pledges during this year's campaign. The funds will be used by United Way to support 18 partner agencies who rely on UWAC funding for their programs.
"We're going to meet the needs of our partner agencies, we'll be able to fund all 27 programs that we typically fund," Jenna Hull said. Hull is the director of development and communications for United Way of Adams County. "I can't express what it means, seeing people come out and realizing what they give and what they do for our community. It's huge. I don't know if other communities are like that, but ours is amazing."
The 2022 "Starts with You" campaign was led by Bryan and Brooke Stokes along with co-chairs Tanner and Elisha Freiburg. Bryan Stokes said he was inspired to get involved with this campaign from seeing the work his wife Brooke does.
"She's involved with the Advocacy Network for Children, she's a CASA volunteer, she's on the Salvation Army board," he said. "Even though I'm the one from Quincy, I've learned a lot about these wonderful things through Brooke's volunteer service."
Brooke Stokes said her volunteer work has given her insights into more ways in which she might be able to better serve the community.
"Being involved with all of these organizations has made me aware of the needs in the community," she said. "And all the people that support these organizations, not just through donations but with their time, I wanted to help with that."
"One of the most amazing parts of the campaign, to us, is how it gets the whole Adams County community involved in philanthropy," Bryan said. "It creates and builds the kind of community we all want to live in. We don't take the generosity of the community for granted. We feel very lucky to live here."
"The United Way works really hard to help these organizations. The money raised in this campaign is designated in a very thoughtful and purposeful way," Brooke added. "Quincy is, I feel like, a unique community because so many people are willing to give their time and their effort and their money to help all of these organizations. It's great to be a part of that."
Along with announcing the campaign results, the United Way also presented awards and announced new board members at Thursday's meeting.
Signe Oakley was presented the 2022 Live United Award for her volunteer efforts and support of the United Way over the past year and more. UWAC noted in a release that Oakley has contributed countless hours as a volunteer throughout the years and is an example of what it means to "live united."
The 2022 Business Hero Award was presented to Phibro Animal Health Corporation. Phibro employees found creative ways to raise funds for the annual campaign, including bake sales, raffles and a pie-in-the-face contest. As a company, Phibro matched every dollar raised by employees.
The United Way bid farewell to four board members: Mark Reuschel, vice president and branch manager at State Street Bank; Kent Voran, vice president, mineral nutrition and purchasing at Phibro Animal Health Corporation; Tim Moore, vice president and chief accounting officer at Blessing Corporate Services; and Mike Ridder, chief operation officer at Adams Telephone Co-Op.
Incoming board members Dr. Mary Frances Barthel of Blessing Health System and Kristen Patton of Chaddock were welcomed at the meeting.
