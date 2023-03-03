United Way Annual Meeting

United Way of Adams County President Nancy Bluhm speaks to the full room at Thursday evening's annual meeting. The organization raised over $1 million in its annual fundraising campaign.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — United Way of Adams County officially wrapped up the "Starts with You" campaign at Thursday evening's annual meeting.

The fundraising effort brought in just over $1.14 in pledges during this year's campaign. The funds will be used by United Way to support 18 partner agencies who rely on UWAC funding for their programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.