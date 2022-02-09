QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County is making a push to finish off their 2021 “Starts With You” annual campaign strongly.
The goal for the fundraising campaign was set at $1.1 million, and pledges to date have reached 90% of that goal, with $990,000 in committed support.
Former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz is leading the campaign this year. He said the pledges already received is a positive touchstone, but he knows there’s still work to be done.
“We would love to meet the need in our area by exceeding our goal,” Scholz said, “and with the community’s help we know we can.”
Scholz, along with his co-chairs Bryan and Brooke Stokes of Quincy Recycle, are working to meet the goal to help the United Way in their efforts to create opportunities for a better life for all. Funds raised in the annual campaign are invested in local programs in Adams County that support education, financial stability, and health, what the United Way considers the three pillars of their efforts.
The United Way will host their annual meeting on March 2 at the Dick Bros. Brewery, 929 York St. in Quincy. There will be a social hour at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. Space will be limited, so reservations will be required. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at unitedwayadamsco.org.
Donations to the “Starts With You” campaign can be made through the website or mailed or dropped off at the United Way office at 936 Broadway, Suite F in Quincy. More than 98% of donated funds stay local.
