QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County is hosting a multi-agency resource center (MARC) event on July 26 to help highlight resources available.
The MARC event, which is free and open to any community member in Adams County, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York St. in Quincy, with lunch provided by the Salvation Army. Some of the agencies that will be in attendance include: Quincy Medical Group; Clarity Healthcare; Quincy Housing Authority; Quanada; and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Jenna Hull, director of programs and services at United Way, said the events are traditionally held to help get assistance to clients during a disaster, bringing together various resources in one central location.
“Our community non-profits have now chosen to do this twice per year to raise awareness of the services provided in Adams County and to help people with transportation issues to find all agencies in a one-stop’ shop setting,” Hull said in a release announcing the MARC. “Our goal is to reach as many residents as we can to share the exciting services our community has to offer.”
For more information on the MARC event or to reserve a booth, contact Jenna Hull at the United Way of Adams County by phone at 217-224-1223 or by email at jenna@unitedwayadamsco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.