QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County is hosting a multi-agency resource center (MARC) event on July 26 to help highlight resources available.

The MARC event, which is free and open to any community member in Adams County, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York St. in Quincy, with lunch provided by the Salvation Army. Some of the agencies that will be in attendance include: Quincy Medical Group; Clarity Healthcare; Quincy Housing Authority; Quanada; and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.