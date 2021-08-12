United Way kicks off new fundraising campaign

QUINCY — The 2021 fundraising campaign for United Way of Adams County kicked off Thursday night with a celebration at ONE Special Event Venue in Quincy.
The “Starts With You” campaign leadership includes former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz as chairperson, with Quincy Recycle president Bryan Stokes and his wife Brooke will serve as co-chairs. UWAC development and communications director Adam Duesterhaus will lead the fundraising efforts.
The board of directors for United Way of Adams County has set a goal of $1.1 million for the 2021 campaign.
Jeremy Wingerter, executive director of UWAC, said that the overwhelming community support last year shows that Adams County is a special place.
“Despite the challenges we all face, the needs of our community and our valued partner agencies remain,” Wingerter said. “In these still uncertain times we hope Quincy and Adams County joins us in helping to provide the funding needed for the children and families we serve.”
“A successful United Way campaign means people in Adams County are given access to the same opportunities as everyone else,” Scholz said. “This year is critical in so many ways and we’re hoping to keep our promise to those we serve by meeting and exceeding our goal. With everyone’s help, we know we can have another successful year and support those vital services we invest in every year.”
United Way of Adams County has a stated mission of advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all with a focus on education, financial stability, and health as the building blocks for a good quality of life.