QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced on Friday that Nancy Bluhm of Quincy has been named the new executive director for the organization.
Ryan Whicker, United Way board president, said the board is excited to add someone with Bluhm's experience and leadership skills to direct the United Way's impact on the community.
Bluhm has been a Quincy resident for 41 years. She previously headed the Adams County Health Department, and holds a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Valparaiso University and a master of science from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
"I am honored and humbled by the Board's decision to give me the opportunity to lead United Way of Adams County," Bluhm said. "I am excited to work collaboratively and build relationships within the community to further improve the quality of life in our region."
Ben VanNess, president-elect of the board, said the organization is looking forward to adding Bluhm's leadership to the United Way's momentum in helping the community.
"Her strengths help organizations like ours achieve their full potential and we’re eager to start working in collaboration with her," Van Ness said.
The United Way of Adams County will announce the results of the 2022 fundraising campaign at the group's annual meeting on March 2. The meeting will be held at the Town & Country Inn and Suites in Quincy, with social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and the evening's program beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 each, and attendees must RSVP by calling 217-222-5020 or with the registration link at unitedwayadamsco.org.
