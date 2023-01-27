QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced on Friday that Nancy Bluhm of Quincy has been named the new executive director for the organization.

Ryan Whicker, United Way board president, said the board is excited to add someone with Bluhm's experience and leadership skills to direct the United Way's impact on the community.

