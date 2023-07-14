QUINCY — The 2023 edition of the United Way Wednesdays will start on July 19 at Texas Roadhouse in Quincy.
The United Way of Adams County announced the full schedule of participating locations for 2023, with a roster of 26 area restaurants taking part.
"We are United Way of Adams County, and we want to partner with other cities as well as Quincy," Jenna Hull said. Hull is the director of development and communications for UWAC.
With this goal in mind, United Way Wednesdays has expanded to include restaurants in Ursa, Camp Point, and even Mount Sterling. A full list of participating restaurants can be found at unitedwayadamsco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.