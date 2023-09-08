QUINCY — Following action earlier this week by the Quincy City Council, upgrades to two baseball fields at the Wavering Park are one step closer to reality.
The fields in question are used for T-ball on the site of the old Wavering Pool.
Building on the success of previous events, Darin Dodd of QTown Tournaments has been working with other interested parties to encourage the project as a benefit to both the Park District, as well as the Quincy community as a whole.
"Getting these two additional fields turfed will be great for the city of Quincy," Dodd said. "The Wavering/Moorman Park Complex would go from three turfed ball fields to five ball fields."
In the past tournament season, QTown Tournaments hosted just under 300 teams using the existing fields at the park. Dodd said the additional fields would allow for an expansion of age divisions in any given weekend of play.
"If approved by the Park District Board, Qtown Tournaments will use these fields for 7u - 10u boys baseball since they are smaller fields and 10u - 12u girls fastpitch," he said. "More teams equals more visitors to Quincy, which will boost our restaurant, hotel and retail businesses. "
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, aldermen approved spending up to $300,000 from the city's food and beverage tax through the Economic Growth Fund to support the upgrade project. Other money for the approximately $1 million would include $10,000 from the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, $100,000 from naming rights for the fields and $656,000 from the Park District.
Dodd's QTown Tournaments would also be picking up a part of the cost, paying $10,000 each year for 10 years to the Park District to offset part of their expenses.
Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, said the next step will be to bring the project to the Park Board for a vote. The improvement plan is expected to be a part of the Park Board's Sept. 13 meeting agenda.
"If it's approved by the Board, we would like to start working on this before the end of the year so it would be ready for next spring," Frericks said.
If the board approves the expense for the project, the work will likely be contracted through ATG Sports, a general contracting firm based out of Festus, Mo., and Andover, Kan. ATG was the firm that worked on Blessing and Pepsi fields at the Wavering/Moorman complex.
Because Illinois law allows for purchasing with approved contractors, the work would be able to start without going through a normal bidding process. Frericks said this would save both time and money, cutting as much as six weeks off the project time.
The improvements to the fields would include changing from natural fields to turf as well as installing lights and other infrastructure to support larger crowds for the tournaments and for the Park District's leagues.
Dodd credits the work done by the Park District's staff, as well as Holly Cain at the QACVB and the city of Quincy for getting the project to this point.
"The 2024 tournament schedule will be released in October," Dodd said. "It was crucial that the city of Quincy and the Park District work together in a timely manner to get this project moving forward before the tournament schedule gets published."
