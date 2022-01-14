SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Jersey Hesse will take the next step on her journey this weekend when she works to bring home the Miss Illinois County Fair crown.
Hesse, who was crowned as Miss Adams County Fair in July, said this is something she's been working on since that day.
"Representing Adams County is a new found passion that I’ve developed over the months after receiving this title," Hesse said. "The amount of support I’ve gained from my community and family is truly a blessing during this time of competition. I will compete to the best of my ability, but no matter the outcome I know I have the support of those back home."
The 19-year-old Ursa native, daughter of Nicole Hesse and Amanda and Curt Hesse, is currently as freshman at the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign, studying agriculture communications. She is the 56th Adams County Fair Queen.
The Illinois County Fair Queen pageant will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Hesse said she is eager to represent Adams County at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"I am most looking forward to the experience I will gain from this competition," she said. "The atmosphere will be much different than our stage and dirt track back home in Adams County.
"I also look forward to coming home and encouraging other young girls to take that first step out of their comfort zone to compete as well," she added.
