QUINCY — Quincy's Department of Utilities announced Wednesday that the billing and payment systems for utility bills is fully restored, following attacks on the City's computer systems earlier this year.
In the release, the Department of Utilities noted that policies for utility accounts will be reinstated effective immediately. These policies include past-due penalties of a 10% late fee the day following due dates and termination for accounts that have been unpaid 10 days following the bill due date.
