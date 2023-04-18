QUINCY — With the final votes counted in the consolidated election, Ben Uzelac secured reelection for his 7th Ward seat by three votes.
Two weeks after Election Day, the Adams County clerk's office was filled with poll watchers as the final votes were totaled.
"These are vote-by-mail ballots that have come in since Election Day that were approved by the judges, and these are for the entire county," said County Clerk Ryan Niekamp.
Normally a formality to count the final ballots, Tuesday's tabulation was the final word in the race between Republican Tim Siemer and the incumbent Democrat, Uzelac. Following the April 4 count of in-person votes, Uzelac and Siemer each had 205 votes. Brennan Hills, who ran a write-in campaign, had 13 votes.
A total of 30 vote-by-mail ballots were received by the Clerk's Office in the timeframe allowed by law. Six mail-in ballots were deemed by election judges to have been sent too late. Of the 24 vote-by-mail ballots that were approved by election judges as arriving in time to be counted by law, only three were from the 7th Ward. All three of those votes went to Uzelac.
"I was prepared for a win or a loss on Election Day, but not a tie," Uzelac said. "So it's definitely been kind of stressful. I was also prepared for a win or a loss today. Naturally I'm thrilled that I'll have another four years to continue working for the constituents of the 7th Ward."
Overseen by a bipartisan panel of three election judges, the 24 approved mail-in ballots were unsealed and counted by one of the county's vote tabulation machines. One ballot from the 23rd precinct, had to be "cured" by the judges.
Christa Holtman of the clerk's office explained that the ovals on the ballot weren't filled in enough for the machine to read. Since the intent of the voter was clear to all three judges, they were able to simply fill in the space to let the machine count the votes.
"I think, as with Election Day, this was a fair and legitimate process," Uzelac said. "I'm thankful we have a clerk and staff who work so hard to make sure our elections are legitimate."
A question was raised about the posting of vote totals on election night, before the early votes or the vote-by-mail ballots could be counted. The totals posted on election night, as with elections in the past, showed the number of in-person votes cast as each precinct reported those results.
"We have a report that shows group detail, showing Election Day, vote-by-mail, and early voting. That report may be a better option," Holtman said. "It's never been an issue in the past, but in the future, we can just post that, which will show there's zero vote-by-mail counted and zero early votes."
While happy with the outcome, Uzelac said he would have preferred a stronger showing at the polls, not just in his race but throughout the county.
"I'm happy that people did exercise their right to come out and vote," he said. "I will say, with the county having about an 18% voter turnout, I wish more residents would engage with the process, no matter who they're voting for."
The Herald-Whig reached out to Tim Siemer for comment.
