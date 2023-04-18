Final votes tallied Tuesday

From left, election judges Jan Hummel, Bill Anderson and Michelle Reed unseal and tabulate mail-in ballots in the final process of the April 4 consolidated election. A total of 30 ballots were received, with 24 being approved as mailed on time to qualify.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — With the final votes counted in the consolidated election, Ben Uzelac secured reelection for his 7th Ward seat by three votes.

Two weeks after Election Day, the Adams County clerk's office was filled with poll watchers as the final votes were totaled.

