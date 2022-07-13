QUINCY — On a busy evening, the Quincy Park Board filled a vacant seat, received a breakdown of the annual audit, and accepted a check from a volunteer organization at its regular monthly meeting.
Following the resignation of board member David Gilbert at last month’s meeting, the Quincy Park Board accepted submissions from interested parties to take Gilbert’s seat. Wednesday night, in executive session, the Board spoke individually with Jeff VanCamp, Jarid Jones, and Mark Philpot in person, and with Alan Hickman by phone, due to a family commitment. Following those interviews, the Board elected to name VanCamp to the vacant seat.
“I’m very gratified to have been selected,” VanCamp said. “The other candidates were all so strong, I don’t think the Board could have made a wrong choice, so I’m gratified they selected me.
“I’m happy to play a part in helping keep the Park District as strong as it is. You can’t drive by one of our parks without seeing a family reunion or some other event. And that’s a big source of revenue for the city, also, when these events bring people to town.”
VanCamp, executive director for the Chaddock Children’s Foundation, previously served a term on the Park Board from 2011 through 2015, and was on the ballot as an independent candidate in the 2017 mayoral race in Quincy.
Because of the length of time remaining in Gilbert’s term, VanCamp will hold the seat until the April municipal election. On that ballot will be three full, four-year terms and a separate selection to fill the remaining two years of Gilbert’s terms from that point onward.
“It was an extremely tough decision,” board president John Frankenhoff said. “We had four quality candidates, and the Board struggled. It certainly doesn’t say anything negative about the three we didn’t select. It wasn’t easy, but we had to make that tough choice.”
The Board elected to have the appointment made at this month’s meeting so that the new board member would be able to take part in the Park Board planning session scheduled for August 1.
The Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House presented a check for $18,000 following a successful fundraiser. The funds will be applied to the repairs that were recently completed on the porch and railing at the historic home at 16th and Maine streets in Quincy.
The Park Board, as owners of the Bull House, also approved the submission of an application as a Quincy Local Landmark. With the approval of the board, the application will be made to the Quincy Preservation Commission. Future improvements to the Bull House will not be subject to approval from the commission as long as the current architectural look is maintained.
Danielle Fleer, a certified public accountant in Quincy, told the board that her audit of the Park Board’s finances for the period of January 1 through December 31, 2021, was completed, resulting in the Board’s 12th Certificate of Achievement from the Governmental Finance Officers Association. Fleer said the audit was completed with an unqualified opinion and with no deficiencies.
Highlights of the audit included the note that the Quincy Park District’s pension program fell on the assets side of the ledger, rather than being a liability, with a $2 million positive on the pension account, with 127% of funding for current pension obligations.
“We’re extremely proud of our overall financial state,” Frankenhoff said following the audit report.
In other business, the Park Board:
• Approved $6,900 for an updated design and engineering plan for an overlook at the Villa Kathrine.
• Heard that construction of the new ADA-compliant restroom at Westview Golf Course was completed.
• Was told the new parking lot at Lincoln Park was completed, with only striping left to be finished.
• Learned that a ribbon-cutting date and time of 10 a.m. July 28 had been set for the new program stage at Bob Bangert Park.
