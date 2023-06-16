QUINCY — Commissioners on the Quincy Park Board received a letter ahead of Wednesday's monthly meeting giving more details on Jeff VanCamp's reasoning behind his unexpected resignation.
"I watched two longtime commissioners and three rookies execute a plan to blindside a 20 veteran of the Board, a person who has played a larger part than most at the table in getting the District into the shape it's in today," VanCamp's letter said. "It was sneaky and a little cruel. It was also weak."
VanCamp was appointed to fill the vacancy left by J. David Gilbert's departure from the board in July 2022. It was his second stint on the board as he was originally elected in 2011 and served until 2015. VanCamp was elected to finish the remaining two years of Gilbert's term in April's consolidated election.
Alan Hickman, Jarid Jones, and Mark Philpot were elected to full four-year terms in the same election. During May's restructuring meeting of the board, VanCamp nominated John Frankenhoff to another term as board president. In his letter, VanCamp said he supported Frankenhoff because of the successes achieved by the District and the Board.
"At that meeting we heard about the tremendous financial shape that the district is in," he said. "The reserves in all funds, the amount of money set aside for upcoming special projects, the fact that the District is over 130% funded in future pension obligations, future construction projects and facilities upgrades, and the record numbers of people signing up for summer programs.
Following Frankehoff's nomination, then-vice president of the board Barb Holthaus nominated Jones for the position. The three newcomers and Holthaus voted for Jones, with commissioner Patty McGlothin concurring once the decision was certain.
In his letter to commissioners, VanCamp said he knew efforts were being made to replace Frankenhoff as board president.
"I knew that the idea to replace John as president was being floated; a few weeks before our reorganization meeting I was asked by another member to consider taking over as president," the letter says. "I declined, for the reasons listed above, and thought that was the end of it. Following the vote I knew I'd misjudged."
At Wednesday's meeting, Philpot, selected as new vice president of the board, said he disagreed with VanCamp's characterization of the new commissioners.
"I wanted to go on record by saying the citizens of Quincy can rest assured that they do not have three new rookies on the board," he said.
VanCamp's letter said that he does not take issue with people who may have priorities that are different from his own, but that he didn't want to spend time wondering if things were happening behind closed doors.
"I can respect people who pursue agendas that compete with mine, but I won't deal with hidden agendas," he said. "I've decided not to spend the next 24 months trying to sort the two out."
In his response to the resignation letter, Philpot touched on the same subject.
"The direction this board is going to take is going to be one of transparency, one of inclusion and bringing the information to the people," he said.
On Wednesday, the Park Board released a letter that asks prospective commissioners to answer five questions and submit the responses to Jones or Executive Director Rome Frericks. Once the submissions have been reviewed, finalists will be invited to attend the July 12 meeting and will have a closed-door session, one at a time, to meet with the current board members.
The letter states that the 10 to 15 minute interviews will not be intended to challenge candidates as a job interview would. Rather, the board "want(s) each of you to have an opportunity to 'sell yourself' in person to the Board."
VanCamp was contacted for any further comment on the resignation, but declined, saying he preferred to keep his decision as private as possible.
The deadline for the submission is 5 p.m. July 5. The person selected to fill the seat will serve in the current term through April 30, 2025. The letter and questionnaire can be found at the Quincy Park District website at quincyparkdistrict.com/information/park-board.
