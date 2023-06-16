QUINCY — Commissioners on the Quincy Park Board received a letter ahead of Wednesday's monthly meeting giving more details on Jeff VanCamp's reasoning behind his unexpected resignation.

"I watched two longtime commissioners and three rookies execute a plan to blindside a 20 veteran of the Board, a person who has played a larger part than most at the table in getting the District into the shape it's in today," VanCamp's letter said. "It was sneaky and a little cruel. It was also weak."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.