QUINCY — Wednesday’s first full meeting of the Quincy Park Board following the election of new officers in May opened with a seat on the board unexpectedly empty.
Commissioner Jeff VanCamp resigned from the board.
Appointed in July 2022 to fill a vacancy left when J. David Gilbert resigned due to moving out of the area, VanCamp was elected to a two-year term in April.
“We received an email from (Van Camp), and he addressed his feelings about the change in board leadership,” Board Vice President Mark Philpot said. “He’s certainly entitled to do that.”
At the May meeting, VanCamp supported commissioner John Frankenhoff’s bid for another term as board president.
“I wanted to go on record by saying the citizens of Quincy can rest assured that they do not have three new rookies on the board,” Philpot said. He noted the business and nonprofit work of Alan Hickman, the social and commercial work new president Jarid Jones has done, and his own history as an elected official and member of more than a dozen boards and commissions.
“The direction this board is going to take is going to be one of transparency, one of inclusion, and bringing the information to the people,” he concluded. “And bringing those people to the parks.”
One item of contention related to the ongoing efforts to keep the Art Keller Marina operating. In August 2022, the Park Board committed to keeping the marina open through 2025 with a show of support from the boating community. That commitment was reaffirmed by all members of the current board on Wednesday.
One issue addressed at the meeting was the cost of adding WiFi at the marina. An agreement reached with the boaters was that they would contribute $6,000 of the $15,000 cost in equipment and labor for Adams Fiber to install connectivity at the marina. Some board members raised concerns that no money had been contributed by the boaters to date, even though the equipment was purchased in January.
Chris Griggs with the Quinsippi Yacht Club said he understood from the agreement that the boaters would have the summer season this year to raise their portion of the funds, as opposed to paying it up front. He said commitments from various boating clubs and fundraisers planned will be able to cover the portion they agreed to pay, but the funds would come at the end of the summer.
There was no item on the agenda regarding the agreement, but Executive Director Rome Frericks asked for and received informal agreement from the board that the Park District would pay the bill on the installation with the expectation that the funds from the boaters would come in later.
“Every commissioner said they will honor the commitment we made last year,” Frankenhoff noted after the meeting. “That was a critical thing.”
Frankenhoff noted that the Park Board has never had a formal committee working with the boating groups. Himself and VanCamp had met informally with representatives of those groups over the past year to get their agreements on what the renters at the marina could do to show their commitment to keeping the marina sustainable.
“There were only two of us, so it wasn’t a formal committee. With only two of us there, it’s not a meeting that’s subject to the Open Meetings Act,” Frankenhoff said. “Anything we discussed at those meetings, the results that came out of those were always shared with the board and the media.
“And I can still meet with them and share feedback, because it’s not a formal committee,” he added. “(No one can) control who I speak to.”
“I think things are going to work themselves out,” Philpot said following the meeting.
A presentation was delivered to the board from Les Hill, a golf course irrigation expert hired to help develop a plan to replace the current irrigation system at Westview Golf Course.
Hill laid out the work that he recommended to modernize the system at all 27 holes at Westview. With material costs increasing more than 30% over the past 12 months, the estimate Hill gave the Park Board for the full project was $2.8 million. He said that costs are expected to continue to rise at a rate of around 10% each year for at least the next two to three years.
Anticipating questions from the Board, Hill also gave estimates for doing the primary 18 holes together and then doing the last 9 holes separately. He said this would add around $120,000 to the project because of added costs of construction crews returning a second time as opposed to doing the work at one time.
Hill said the ideal timeline, from creating the bid requests to the final step in the construction, would cover about 11 months. His projection for the ideal window of construction would be to have the bids created around October, contracts finalized in February and construction taking place from April through September.
Another important issue Hill addressed was closure of the course for the work. The process he laid out would only see one hole closed at a time, typically for only a day or two. He advised that with three nine-hole segments on the course, Westview could restructure the course to allow continuous 18-hole play without any disruption, even when certain holes were closed.
In other business, the Board:
•Approved bids for sidewalk repairs at Moorman Park and South Park. Both contracts were awarded to Derhake Bros. Excavating & Plumbing LLC, with the low bids of $11,600 for the Moorman Park work and $15,100 for the area around the South Park pond.
•Awarded a contract to All Weather Courts for work to repair and convert junior tennis courts into pickle ball courts and to clean and refinish two additional tennis courts. The sole bid from All Weather Courts totals $25,280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.