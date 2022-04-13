QUINCY — Construction projects are underway throughout the Quincy Park District, with progress on schedule despite the typical springtime shifts in the weather.
Director of Golf David Morgan told the Park Board at Wednesday night’s meeting that the concrete work on the new patio at Westview Golf Course has been completed, with a pergola yet to be added.
Director of Parks Matt Higley told commissioners that materials for the new shelter house in Madison Park have been delivered with construction set to start next week.
Commissioners approved the bid of $32,300 from Derhake Brother Plumbing and Excavating for the construction of a new ADA-compliant restroom on the 22nd hole at Westview Golf Course. Executive Director Rome Frericks said the bid came in over the projected cost due to the market for construction materials. $25,000 had been budgeted for the project, and the difference will be made up from the district’s general obligation bond funds.
Also Wednesday, the board approved the alignment for the future burial of power lines along Quincy’s riverfront, from Kesler Park through Clat Adams Bicentennial Park. The project was included as an early phase of the Riverfront Master Plan. The design plans for the project were approved with no financial burden on the Park District. The project is being funded from a state capital grant facilitated by Sen. Jil Tracy as well as investment by Ameren. The city of Quincy has also applied for a grant through Sen. Dick Durbin’s office for a portion of the costs.
In other business, the Park Board learned:
• A second consultant would be sharing views on the Westview Golf Course irrigation project.
• Registrations appear to be on track to reach a record high for baseball, T-ball and softball registrations, with nearly 1,100 players registered two weeks before the deadline registration.
• Construction started on the replacement of the porch at the Lorenzo Bull House.
