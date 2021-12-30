QUINCY — After a quarter-century serving the residents of the Illinois Veterans Home, the last 11 as the adjutant of the home, Dawn Whitcomb was celebrated by family, friends, and colleagues on the announcement of her retirement.
Troy Culbertson, administrator of the Veterans Home, said that another word for adjutant is assistant, and that Whitcomb has served in that capacity for him during his tenure at the Home.
“Dawn has very much been in a position similar to an assistant administrator,” Culbertson said. “She’s had to carry out tasks and policies that need to be implemented, and has done so incredibly. Dawn has a way, probably thanks to her military background, of being assertive, with a great follow through, but she has a gentle touch. She can put her foot down and get the job done without offending people.”
Whitcomb said her first job at the Veterans Home came in 1985 when her grandfather called her and told her she had gotten a student-worker position. After serving in the Navy and earning a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, she took a new position at the campus in 1996. In 2002, Whitcomb joined the adjutant office before taking over in that position in 2010.
Dave Clifford, the chief engineer at the Home, said that there have been times he and Whitcomb have “had to agree to disagree,” but that there wasn’t animosity.
“I absolutely love working with Dawn,” Clifford said. “I’m going to miss her.”
“Whoever steps into the position will have big shoes to fill,” Rick Gengenbacher said. Gengenbacher is the director of marketing for the Veterans’ Home. He said that he believes Whitcomb’s unique perspective as a woman and a veteran has been an invaluable resource for everyone at the facility.
“Dawn has meant a lot to the residents here, to the staff,” he said. “Her compassion and care for her fellow veterans is a big part of how she’s carried out her duties here. And that’s absolutely going to be missed.”
Personally, Gengenbacher said he’s going to miss the fun he’s had working with Whitcomb.
“I give her a hard time, she gives it right back, but it’s never personal, it’s never mean or nasty,” he said.
Whitcomb plans to continue working part-time at the Home to assist with the transition to a new adjutant. She said her plans for retirement are to do some camping with her husband, Charles, and potentially substitute teaching.
“The great thing, according to other retirees I know, is that you can do whatever (you) want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.