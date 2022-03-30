QUINCY — Construction is running at full speed ahead at the Illinois Veterans Home, and Administrator Troy Culbertson said he’s happy with the progress.
“We’re pleased with the construction,” Culbertson said. “Not just the progress being made, but the quality of the work being done. We’re really glad so many local providers are part of the project with us.”
The Illinois Veterans Home-Quincy Rehabilitation and Renovation Project will result in two new, state-of-the-art facilities on the campus — an 80-bed independent living facility and an 210-bed long term care center.
Veterans United Constructors — a joint venture between Alberici Corp. of St. Louis and River City Contractors LLC of East Peoria, Ill., — is completing the $230 million project.
The construction comes after the home had recurring outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease among the residents starting in 2015, causing 13 deaths and sickening dozens more.
One focus of the investigation into those outbreaks was the age of the facilities.
“We’re going to have roughly the same number of beds,” Culbertson said. “We’re not expanding by building these new facilities. Some of the older buildings will be torn down, because they’re dilapidated.
“The staffing, however, will increase,” he continued. “We’re going to be running the new long-term care building using the small-home model. It takes the population and separates them into small groups, around 10 to 15 patients, so we need more staff for those smaller groups.”
As part of the overall plan, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs purchased the former Sycamore Healthcare facility in Quincy in 2018. Rechristened as Hammond Hall, that facility will continue to see use after the new construction is completed.
“Hammond Hall will continue to be operated as an IDVA facility, even after these buildings are constructed,” Culbertson said. “We’re looking at two primary options right now: care-delivery expansion, like adult daycare services, and potentially a rehab center, for skilled rehabilitation for patients after they’ve been in the hospital.”
Culbertson said either option for that facility will allow the Veteran’s Home to continue their focus on taking care of the needs of veterans.
The first of the two buildings, the independent living facility, is targeted for completion in April or May of 2023, with the long-term care building scheduled to be finished in December 2023.
“Originally the plan was to do the buildings separately, finish the first one and then build the second,” Culbertson said. “The contractor proposed that they do it in phases, where instead of sending crews home and then bringing them back six months later, when they complete one part of construction, those guys move over and start work on the second building. So they’ve got that built-in gap of about six months just between the construction phases, but it’s saving a great deal by having both projects running at the same time.”
Construction materials have been in shorter supply and greater demand over the last two years, but Culbertson said this project has taken that into account and worked to avoid issues stemming from material needs.
“Fortunately, we were able to recognize those early enough to get orders in, and so they won’t delay the completion of the project,” he said. “Just as an example, the perimeter fencing we needed to put up around the work sites, it was difficult to get that, and that slowed us down a little in the beginning by a few weeks.
“The steel for the buildings has all been ordered in advance. Once we had the plans finalized to that extent, we ordered it and had it delivered on-site. Normally we wouldn’t have storage on-site, but we’ve made some special allowances to let the contractors have it here so it’s ready for them when they get to that point.”
One piece of the construction puzzle that was completed earlier than planned was the final design for windows. Culbertson said the windows themselves are currently running 30-40 weeks for shipping, so the plans needed to be finalized so the order could be placed.
Culbertson hopes the community will bear with the home as the work continues through 2023 and into 2024, with work on the landscaping and other finishing work after the major construction is done.
“We do understand how unsightly it is out here right now. I hope the community can join us in looking past what we have now and see what it’s going to be when the work is all finished.”
