QUINCY — The Quincy Veterans Parade returns to Maine Street on Saturday after being quiet for 2020.
Stepping off at 10 a.m. Saturday, the parade will run from 12th to Fifth Street.
Krista Snyder, one of the event organizers, said the feedback on the parade returning has been positive, with veterans organizations and new businesses in town reaching out to take part in this year’s parade.
“A lot of people are returning from all around the area,” Snyder said. “I think they missed coming out last year.”
Snyder said she has heard from some long-time supporters who won’t be able to make the trip this year because of concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand those concerns, of course,” Snyder said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep participants and the public safe. With it being an outdoor event, we’re confident in the steps we’ve taken.”
One thing that Snyder found different from previous years is the city’s application process to hold the event. She said the application itself is more extensive with, information on safety precautions related to COVID being required.
As in year’s past, there will be a second parade through the Illinois Veterans Home.
“We won’t be able to enter the buildings to pass out flags, things that we’ve done in the past,” Snyder said. “But we want to go out and let the residents see the enthusiasm and support the community has for veterans.”
Returning for this year’s parade will be a unique display that’s become a crowd favorite in past years.
“We’re going to have a flyover by a C-130 cargo plane from the Peoria Air National Guard,” Snyder said. “That is scheduled to happen at 10:15.”
Snyder said that she hopes everyone will come out to show support for veterans during the parade.
“We want to show how grateful we are to the veterans for their service,” she said.
